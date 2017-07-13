NASCAR Fans! Here is your chance to watch your favorite drivers burn up some rubber.

Darlington Raceway To Host Goodyear Tire Test

July 18 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Darlington Raceway

1301 Harry Byrd Hwy

Darlington, SC 29532

Darlington will have two sections of the Colvin Grandstands open so you can watch some of your favorite drivers speed around the “Too Tough To Tame” track.

“This is a great opportunity for fans to watch some of the top Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers get track time at Darlington Raceway before the Bojangles’ Southern 500,” track President Kerry Tharp said. “Fans are invited to come out that day and even visit the ticket office to take advantage of great offers we have for tickets to our Bojangles’ Southern 500 and Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 events.”

The test is free and open to the public.

*Times of the test and driver participation are subject to change by Goodyear, weather permitting. In the case of inclement weather, a rain date is scheduled for Wednesday, July 19.

Drivers currently scheduled to participate in the Goodyear Tire Test.

Erik Jones

Brad Keselowski

Kyle Larson

Ryan Newman

